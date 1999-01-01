RE/Form by Zaha Hadid Design
RE/Form continues Royal Thai’s design-driven direction, solidifying the future of the brand through the lens of a legendary architect. The collection consists of 22 designs, inspired by four themes that feature prominently in Zaha Hadid’s work: striated lines, ribbonlike projections, pixelated landscapes and organic cellular shapes. Patterns within each grouping capture Hadid’s signature use of interweaving, layering and play with light and shadow. These designs introduce new and custom colors for Royal Thai commercial carpets, with hues of turquoise, red and green in the color palettes. Translated into Axminster and hand-tufted designs, each carpet represents reconfiguration, metaphorical renewal and transformation—the theme itself a reflection of Royal Thai’s recent reformation. More than a collaboration, RE/Form is a celebration of Hadid’s legacy and Royal Thai’s passion for finding inspiration in everything. This collection was created in partnership with Zaha Hadid Design, the design arm of Zaha Hadid Architects focused on exhibitions, interiors, product, fashion and furniture.
CELLULAR
PIXEL
RIBBON
STRIATION
ABOUT ZAHA HADID DESIGN
As an architect and designer, Zaha Hadid’s work explored spatial concepts at all scales from the city to individual products – sculptural jewelry, limited edition furniture pieces, homeware items, and fashion accessories – as well as interior exhibition and set design commissions. Under the leadership of Woody Yao and Maha Kutay, ZHD was established in 2006 to implement the latest technological and material innovations in collaboration with the world’s most respected brands.
DEBUTED AT HD EXPO
Signaling a bold new direction following a change in leadership in late 2017, newly rebranded premium hospitality carpet manufacturer Royal Thai made a resurgence at this month’s HD Expo 2018 with the debut of RE\Form, its collaboration with the renowned Zaha Hadid Design studio. Not only was the collection a massive success, but Royal Thai took home the award for Best Booth Design!
RE\Form’s theme of metaphorical renewal by way of reconfiguration is a deliberate choice, one that resonated with Royal Thai’s new Co-CEOs Bill Palmer and Mark Johnson, who see it as an expression of the company’s new direction. Both are enthusiastic proponents of collaborations with visual artists from outside the traditional world of carpet design. Previously, they’ve embarked on collaborations with talents from the world of fashion, graffiti art and other non-traditional backgrounds for other brands. However, RE\Form marks their first architecture-inspired collaboration.
“RE\Form is the ideal collection to continue Royal Thai’s design-driven direction, as it embodies so many aspects of our vision for the future of our brand,” notes Palmer. “Because we find inspiration in everything, we seek out collaborations that reach across all disciplines of the visual and creative arts to work with visionaries who, like Zaha Hadid, defy the status quo. Her life and work is a testament to the principles of artistry, innovation, multiculturalism, and humanism that we will strive for, not only in this collection but in all our collections to come.”