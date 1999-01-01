Signaling a bold new direction following a change in leadership in late 2017, newly rebranded premium hospitality carpet manufacturer Royal Thai made a resurgence at this month’s HD Expo 2018 with the debut of RE\Form, its collaboration with the renowned Zaha Hadid Design studio. Not only was the collection a massive success, but Royal Thai took home the award for Best Booth Design!

RE\Form’s theme of metaphorical renewal by way of reconfiguration is a deliberate choice, one that resonated with Royal Thai’s new Co-CEOs Bill Palmer and Mark Johnson, who see it as an expression of the company’s new direction. Both are enthusiastic proponents of collaborations with visual artists from outside the traditional world of carpet design. Previously, they’ve embarked on collaborations with talents from the world of fashion, graffiti art and other non-traditional backgrounds for other brands. However, RE\Form marks their first architecture-inspired collaboration.

“RE\Form is the ideal collection to continue Royal Thai’s design-driven direction, as it embodies so many aspects of our vision for the future of our brand,” notes Palmer. “Because we find inspiration in everything, we seek out collaborations that reach across all disciplines of the visual and creative arts to work with visionaries who, like Zaha Hadid, defy the status quo. Her life and work is a testament to the principles of artistry, innovation, multiculturalism, and humanism that we will strive for, not only in this collection but in all our collections to come.”